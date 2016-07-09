Upcoming Concerts
-
KCSN Presents...
Frank Turner w/John K. Samson w/ArkellsSat, January 28 The Wiltern
(Los Angeles)
-
LP KCSN VIP Live SessionTue, January 10 The Hotel Cafe
(Hollywood)
-
Andrew St. JamesTue, January 10 Bootleg Theater
(Los Angeles)
-
John Paul WhiteWed, January 11 Troubadour
(West Hollywood)
-
Lord HuronWed, January 11 Teragram Ballroom
(Los Angeles)
-
Timothy B. SchmitWed, January 11 The Coach House Concert Hall
(San Juan Capistrano)
Music News
Latest Blog PostsSee all »
previous next
-
Mike Doughty LIVE at Hotel Cafe
KCSN music director Marc "Mookie" Kaczor linked up...
-
Sting VIP Live Session
On August 31st, Sting performed live for KCSN in f...
-
Chrissie Hynde on KCSN
Chrissie Hynde called KCSN on 9/7/16 (her birthday...
-
Turn Me On: Catfish & The Bottlemen
Somewhere in Sydney, Australia, there’s a busker w...
-
Best Of 2016 So Far
2016 has been a year marred by the passing of a nu...
-
Transmissions: Pete Yorn
Pete Yorn released his 6th solo album earlier this...
-
Turn Me On: The Saint Johns
At last, even vegetarians have a reason to celebra...
-
Ben Harper LIVE at Amoeba
Back on Friday, May 6th 2016 Ben Harper & The Inno...
ProgramsSee all »
previous next
KCSN Midday Music Mix with Jim NelsonMonday - Friday 11am-3pm
KCSN Afternoon Music Mix with Sky DanielsMonday - Friday 3pm-7pm
World Cafe with David DyeMonday - Friday 7pm-9pm
KCSN Music Mix with 88.5 KCSN LAVarious Times
John's Attic with John MinnicucciSaturday 12am-2am
Acoustic Cafe with Rob ReinhartSaturday 5am-7am
KCSN Saturday Morning Music Mix with Sky Daniels
Saturday with the Beatles with Les PerrySaturday 10am-12pm
KCSN Saturday Midday Music Mix with Jim NelsonSaturday 12pm-3pm
KCSN Saturday Afternoon Music Mix with Jeff PenfieldSaturday 3pm-5pm
Out On A Limb with Julie SlaterSaturday 5pm-7pm
KCSN Saturday Evening Music Mix with Marc KSaturday 7pm-10pm
Fresh Catch with Jed the FishSaturday 10pm-12am
On Point with 88.5 KCSN LASunday 5:30am-6:00am
Bluegrass Etcetera with Frank HoppeSunday 6am-8am
Americana Matinee with Kat GriffinSunday 8am-10am
Le Show with Harry ShearerSunday 10am-11am
The Dylan Hour with Lisa FinnieSunday 11am-12pm
Masters Of Song with Lisa FinnieSunday 12pm-1pm
Tangled Roots with Pat BakerSunday 1pm-3pm
KCSN Sunday Afternoon Music Mix with Gary RichardsSunday 3pm-6pm
Rock n Roll Times with Robert HilburnSunday 6pm-7pm
Ann the Raven's Blues with Ann the RavenSunday 7pm-9pm
L.A. Buzz Bands with Kevin BronsonSunday 9pm-10pm
KCSN Sunday Evening Music Mix with All-Purpose AdamSunday 10pm-12am
eTown with Nick & Helen ForsterMonday 1am-2am
The Latin Alternative with Ernesto Lechner and Josh NorekFriday 12am-2am
KCSN Morning Music Mix with Nic Harcourt